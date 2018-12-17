DavidsTea (DTEA) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) traded down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.58. 3,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 672,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Separately, ValuEngine raised DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DavidsTea stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.23% of DavidsTea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

