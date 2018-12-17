DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DBVT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.76. 218,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,366. The company has a market cap of $870.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.19. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,022,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 169,765 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,029,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

