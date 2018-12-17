Dean Foods Co (DF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DF. ValuEngine lowered Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Dean Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 target price on Dean Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dean Foods from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DF opened at $4.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $409.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Dean Foods has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Dean Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dean Foods will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

