Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Receives $13.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,554. The stock has a market cap of $216.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $147,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $1,550,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 534,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,360. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 1,343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,162 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

