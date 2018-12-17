Delizia Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (DELIZ)

Delizia (CURRENCY:DELIZ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Delizia has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $18.00 worth of Delizia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delizia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last seven days, Delizia has traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00079109 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About Delizia

Delizia is a coin. Delizia’s total supply is 283,519 coins. Delizia’s official website is www.deliziaproject.com. Delizia’s official Twitter account is @DeliziaCoin.

Buying and Selling Delizia

Delizia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delizia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delizia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delizia using one of the exchanges listed above.

