DeltaChain Hits Market Capitalization of $22,906.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $22,906.00 and $2,564.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00037378 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00068042 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006389 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00001040 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000735 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,479,488,833 tokens. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

