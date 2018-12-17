Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF (DMRS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRS) declared a special dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF’s previous special dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSEARCA DMRS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271. Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $62.05.

