Destination Maternity Corp (DEST) CEO Acquires $24,800.00 in Stock

Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) CEO Marla A. Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DEST stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.65. Destination Maternity Corp has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.84 million for the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Destination Maternity Corp will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Destination Maternity by 139.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Destination Maternity during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Destination Maternity by 68.9% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Destination Maternity by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination Maternity in the second quarter worth $1,630,000. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Destination Maternity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

