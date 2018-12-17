Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $45,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,906,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,145,000 after acquiring an additional 648,919 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 957,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,926,000 after acquiring an additional 72,162 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 802,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,272,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 658,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,969,000 after acquiring an additional 250,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 635,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $95.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.82 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 29.38%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

In related news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $229,394.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,512.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler acquired 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.48 per share, with a total value of $180,610.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,406.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.11.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

