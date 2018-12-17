Deutsche Bank AG Has $49.16 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 340,460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $49,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. WEALTHFRONT Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 19,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 66.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after purchasing an additional 706,113 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

Shares of LNT opened at $45.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

