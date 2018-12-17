Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 642,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,256 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $51,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 20.1% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 225,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 14.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,556,000 after purchasing an additional 181,301 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 59.6% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 31,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 35.3% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,038,000 after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. TD Securities set a $87.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $76.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.14. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

