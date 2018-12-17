Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 892,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 243,657 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $47,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,016,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,975 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,320,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,666 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,039,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,887 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,116,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,694,000 after purchasing an additional 374,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,790,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,484,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQM stock opened at $46.88 on Monday. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $364.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.99 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 60.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EQM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

