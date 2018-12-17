Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DTE. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. equinet set a €13.30 ($15.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €18.40 ($21.40) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Societe Generale set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.01 ($19.78).

FRA DTE opened at €15.22 ($17.70) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

