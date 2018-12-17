DeviantCoin (DEV) Trading Down 21.2% This Week

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00002353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. DeviantCoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $1,739.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 15,619,624 coins and its circulating supply is 13,540,244 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

