Devon Energy (DVN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN):

12/10/2018 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/7/2018 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

12/6/2018 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2018 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2018 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/28/2018 – Devon Energy was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

11/15/2018 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Devon Energy’s third-quarter earnings and total revenues were better than expected, courtesy of recovery in commodity prices and strong U.S. oil production. The company continues to benefit from strong performance by its Delaware and STACK assets, as well as high quality of other domestic oil plays. Devon’s focus on high-margin production zones, cost savings and divestment of non-core assets is boosting its performance. Thanks to solid oil production and the performance of its domestic oil assets, the company is well poised to deliver a significant increase in U.S. oil production in 2018 from the 2017 level. In the past month, Devon Energy’s shares have recorded a narrower loss compared with its industry. However, the highly competitive nature of the oil and gas industry, limited control over some of its properties and stringent regulations are headwinds.”

11/8/2018 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Devon Energy was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

10/24/2018 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/24/2018 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, ” Devon Energy continues to benefit from strong performance in its Delaware and STACK assets, as well as high-quality domestic oil plays. Devon’s diversified portfolio, focus on high margin production zones, cost savings and divestment of non-core assets are boosting its performance. Thanks to solid oil production and the performance of its domestic oil players, the company is well poised to deliver a significant increase in U.S. oil production in 2018 from 2017 levels. In last six months, decline in Devon Energy’s shares were narrower than its industry. However, the highly competitive nature of the oil and gas industry, limited control over some of its properties and stringent regulations are headwinds.”

NYSE DVN traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.51. 8,951,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,257,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.27. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

