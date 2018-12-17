DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $11.69 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,578 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Barclays began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $76.28 on Monday. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $62.76 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $3,946,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,779,000. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

