DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $2.21 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 213.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Nutrien by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4,210.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $46.98 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 226.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

