DFSCoin Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (DFS)

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. DFSCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $0.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DFSCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008690 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00020085 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00262884 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00016579 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000824 BTC.

DFSCoin Coin Profile

DFSCoin (DFS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 46,152,356 coins and its circulating supply is 17,710,562 coins. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DFSCoin is dfscoins.com. DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DFSCoin

DFSCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

