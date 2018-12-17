DHX Media’s (DHXM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DHXM. BidaskClub upgraded DHX Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley lowered DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. CIBC lowered DHX Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get DHX Media alerts:

NASDAQ:DHXM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. 160,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,093. DHX Media has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. DHX Media had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $75.46 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DHX Media during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DHX Media by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 93,022 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHX Media during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DHX Media by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 123,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHX Media during the 2nd quarter worth $966,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. is engages in developing, producing, distributing, broadcasting, and exploiting the rights for television and film programming and brands. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Content Business segment includes proprietary production, production service, distribution of proprietary and third party content.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.