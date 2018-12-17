Diageo (DGEAF) Given Buy Rating at Macquarie

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.