Diageo plc (DEO) Stake Lowered by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 1,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $141.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.22 and a twelve month high of $151.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

