Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 270,535 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.05% of Harley-Davidson worth $77,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,059.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 270,535 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-acquires-270535-shares-of-harley-davidson-inc-hog.html.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.