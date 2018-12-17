Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $81 Million Position in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,698,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,802 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.14% of Home Bancshares worth $80,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares news, insider Tracy French bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 112,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,569.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $171.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

