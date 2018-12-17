Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Brady Corp (BRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.50% of Brady worth $79,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Brady by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brady by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

NYSE:BRC opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.72. Brady Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other Brady news, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 6,892 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $308,279.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,828.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 24,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $1,052,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,047.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,614 shares of company stock worth $5,691,100. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. ValuEngine raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America set a $42.00 price target on Brady and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Sidoti cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Brady in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brady currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-reduces-holdings-in-brady-corp-brc.html.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.