Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,865 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,974,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,189,000 after acquiring an additional 841,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,180,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after buying an additional 150,291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after buying an additional 430,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 928.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 683,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after buying an additional 617,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 31,462 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $943,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,675,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,236,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,549 in the last three months. 6.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Pivotal Research cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discovery Communications to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of DISCA opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.25. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

