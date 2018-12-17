Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst PLC (LON:DSM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.04 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.01), with a volume of 20047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.02).

In other Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst news, insider Hugh Aldous acquired 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £12,225.38 ($15,974.62).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/downing-strategic-micro-cap-inv-trst-dsm-hits-new-52-week-low-at-76-04.html.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst Company Profile (LON:DSM)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

