Dragonglass (DGS) Hits Market Cap of $43,460.00

Dragonglass (CURRENCY:DGS) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Dragonglass has a market cap of $43,460.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Dragonglass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonglass token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. In the last week, Dragonglass has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.02259449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00143374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00183225 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028723 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028624 BTC.

Dragonglass Profile

Dragonglass’ total supply is 1,266,960,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,973,830 tokens. The official website for Dragonglass is dragonglass.com. Dragonglass’ official Twitter account is @dragonglasscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonglass’ official message board is medium.com/dragonglasscom.

Dragonglass Token Trading

Dragonglass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonglass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonglass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonglass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

