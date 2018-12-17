DSW Inc. (DSW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DSW from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. MKM Partners set a $29.00 target price on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DSW from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE DSW opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. DSW has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. DSW had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DSW will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

In related news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $141,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSW. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DSW by 392.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DSW by 1,340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DSW during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DSW during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DSW during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

