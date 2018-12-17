Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc (DSE) CFO Acquires $19,998.50 in Stock

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:DSE) CFO William Patrick Bradley III acquired 4,255 shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $19,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DSE traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,628. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

Get Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSE. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund in the second quarter valued at $593,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund by 38.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,431,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund by 121.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 124,911 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/duff-phelps-select-energy-mlp-fund-inc-dse-cfo-acquires-19998-50-in-stock.html.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.