Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc (DSE) CFO Acquires $19,998.50 in Stock

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:DSE) CFO William Patrick Bradley III acquired 4,255 shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $19,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:DSE traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,628. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSE. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund in the second quarter valued at $593,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund by 38.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,431,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund by 121.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 124,911 shares in the last quarter.
Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.
