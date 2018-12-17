Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$3.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.56 and a 52 week high of C$3.78.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$136.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.28999998220859 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Gmt Capital Corp sold 75,360 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$188,400.00.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

