Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 943.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 565,395 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,742,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,943,000 after purchasing an additional 457,466 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $46.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 34.94%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

