Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,283,000 after purchasing an additional 610,960 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,823,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 144,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000,000 after purchasing an additional 177,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,328,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 657,662 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $29.00 price objective on Cirrus Logic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

