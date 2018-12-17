E.On (EOAN) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOAN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Commerzbank set a €11.70 ($13.60) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.40 ($12.09) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.28 ($11.95).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.08 ($10.56) on Thursday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

