Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.69

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 4098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Several research analysts have commented on ESTE shares. ValuEngine raised Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $14.00 price target on Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

The firm has a market cap of $379.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

