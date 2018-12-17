East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,295 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.57% of East West Bancorp worth $49,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 29,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

EWBC stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $395.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

