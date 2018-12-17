Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Holdings Boosted by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Eaton by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,085,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845,813 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,531,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,143 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,715,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,039,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,193,000 after acquiring an additional 688,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,233,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,919,000 after acquiring an additional 611,053 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group set a $97.00 price target on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of ETN opened at $70.58 on Monday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

