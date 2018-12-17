Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Stake Decreased by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2,675.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 145.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eaton from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $97.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Eaton from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $70.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

