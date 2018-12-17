EBCoin (EBC) Price Up 9.4% This Week

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. EBCoin has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $22,788.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EBCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.55 or 0.02274448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00142865 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00185307 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028254 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028124 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,739,668,066 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

