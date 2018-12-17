Ebix Inc (EBIX) Shares Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Ebix makes up about 3.3% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $27,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBIX. BidaskClub lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Maxim Group set a $22.60 price target on Ebix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ebix in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other Ebix news, EVP Leon Royden Thomas D’apice sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $99,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,522.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $988,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,425,981 shares in the company, valued at $264,485,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,800 shares of company stock worth $10,347,320 over the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. Ebix Inc has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ebix had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $128.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.63 million. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ebix Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

