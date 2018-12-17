Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Stake Lowered by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,888,000. Gardiner Nancy B bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 77,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 19,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL opened at $154.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $162.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,394,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $450,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.47.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

