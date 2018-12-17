Edison International (EIX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Edison International (NYSE: EIX):

12/17/2018 – Edison International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Edison International has a strong portfolio of regulated utility assets and well-managed merchant energy operations, which present a lower risk profile than its utility-only peers. Edison boasts a solid financial position backed by strong cash generation capacity. The company also continues to show efficiency in terms of reporting a stable cash inflow through operating activities. A stable financial position enables Edison International to maximize shareholder value through the payment of regular dividends. However, inability to recover uninsured wildfire-related costs may affect financial condition. Its shares underperformed the industry in the past one year. Also, in context to the Montecito Mudslides, SCE’s potential liability related to the company may materialize, which, in turn, will push up the company’s expenses as insurance may not be sufficient to cover the damages. Additionally, this could also weigh on its earnings growth.”

12/11/2018 – Edison International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/11/2018 – Edison International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Edison International has a strong portfolio of regulated utility assets and well-managed merchant energy operations, which present a lower risk profile than its utility-only peers. Edison boasts a solid financial position backed by strong cash generation capacity. The company also continues to show efficiency in terms of reporting a stable cash inflow through operating activities. A stable financial position enables Edison International to maximize shareholder value through the payment of regular dividends. Edison International plans on upgrading infrastructure projects, and continues to strive for operational excellence and create a foundation for an improved SCE cost structure. However, inability to recover uninsured wildfire-related costs may affect financial condition. Its’s shares underperformed the industry in the past year.”

12/10/2018 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Edison International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2018 – Edison International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2018 – Edison International was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

11/19/2018 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Edison International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/16/2018 – Edison International was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

11/15/2018 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Edison International was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/13/2018 – Edison International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Edison International has a strong portfolio of regulated utility assets and well-managed merchant energy operations, which present a lower risk profile than its utility-only peers. Edison boasts a solid financial position backed by strong cash generation capacity. The company also continues to show efficiency in terms of reporting a stable cash inflow through operating activities. Edison International plans on upgrading infrastructure projects, and continues to strive for operational excellence and create a foundation for an improved SCE cost structure. Apart from traditional projects, SCE has a few growth programs that include storage, electric vehicle charging, and the grid of the future projects. However, inability to recover uninsured wildfire-related costs may affect financial condition. Its’s shares underperformed the industry in the past year.”

11/10/2018 – Edison International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:EIX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.19. 3,849,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 696.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 94.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 103.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.