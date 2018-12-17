EDU Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $527.00 (EDU)

EDU Token (CURRENCY:EDU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. EDU Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $527.00 worth of EDU Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDU Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EDU Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDU Token alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.01982109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00457001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00021647 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00019526 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00014992 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00193445 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008743 BTC.

About EDU Token

EDU is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. EDU Token’s total supply is 48,000,000 tokens. EDU Token’s official website is os.university. EDU Token’s official Twitter account is @EducoinsIO. EDU Token’s official message board is medium.com/@opensourceuni. The Reddit community for EDU Token is /r/OpenSourceUniversity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EDU Token Token Trading

EDU Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDU Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDU Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDU Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDU Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDU Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.