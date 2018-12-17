Elastos Market Cap Achieves $37.88 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00076732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BCEX, LBank and Huobi. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $37.88 million and $685,345.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elastos has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.02299373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00142300 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00181110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029512 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029430 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 33,901,222 coins and its circulating supply is 14,295,819 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, Bit-Z, Huobi, CoinEgg and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

