Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 89,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $111.93 on Monday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $119.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.53.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 55,590 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $5,915,331.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,735,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,741,024,121.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $637,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,870,863.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,957,367 shares of company stock valued at $151,978,955 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

