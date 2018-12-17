Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMP.A shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday.

Get Empire alerts:

EMP.A traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,151. Empire has a 1 year low of C$17.43 and a 1 year high of C$26.34.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.