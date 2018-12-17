Empire (EMP.A) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

EMP.A has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.67.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$29.03 on Friday. Empire has a 12-month low of C$17.43 and a 12-month high of C$26.34.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

