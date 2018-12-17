Empire (EMP) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued on Friday, December 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$6.46 billion for the quarter.

Empire has a one year low of C$23.00 and a one year high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.