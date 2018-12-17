Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Trims Position in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,116 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for 1.4% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Solar by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,202 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth about $757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Solar by 11.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in First Solar by 67.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FSLR shares. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Vertical Group upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JMP Securities upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital set a $65.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.14. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $676.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

