Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) by 13,727.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055,345 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer Partners makes up 0.8% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer Partners were worth $23,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 1,216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 1,155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter.

Get Energy Transfer Partners alerts:

Shares of ETP opened at $21.47 on Monday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/energy-transfer-partners-etp-shares-bought-by-indexiq-advisors-llc.html.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.