Engine 24-Hour Volume Tops $26,961.00 (EGCC)

Engine (CURRENCY:EGCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. Engine has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $26,961.00 worth of Engine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Engine has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Engine coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $18.94 and $5.60.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Engine alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.70 or 0.10298766 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00031705 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Engine Coin Profile

EGCC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. Engine’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Engine’s official website is www.egcchain.com. Engine’s official Twitter account is @enginechainegcc.

Engine Coin Trading

Engine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $10.39, $13.77, $24.43, $24.68, $32.15, $33.94, $50.98, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Engine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Engine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Engine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Engine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.